See Marina Abramovic’s Greatest Moments in the Art World

Marina Abramovic’s controversial career has arguably made her the most famous performance artist in the world. After her memoir prompted retrospective profiles in this magazine and elsewhere last year, and following a recent exhibit in Stockholm, Abramovic just released another look back at 40-plus years of her work in Marina Abramovic: The Cleaner, published by Hajte Cantz.

As the artist’s first extensive monograph, the collection showcases stills from her best-known performance-art pieces as well as lesser-known paintings, photographs, and installations from early in her career in the 1970s. Readers will find photographs of her installation The House With the Ocean (which inspired an episode of Sex and the City), plus stills from her rendezvous with a former lover in The Artist Is Present at MoMA and shots from her very first performance pieces.

Click ahead to preview images from the book.