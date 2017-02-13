Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Since Kanye wasn’t there to show Beyoncé’s receipts in real time, Adele had to fact-check herself when her album 25 won the Grammy for Album of the Year over Lemonade. When she took the stage to accept her award, Adele had to take a moment to acknowledge the night’s rightful winner. “I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé. The Lemonade album, for me, is so monumental.” Adele swept the night, winning in every category she was nominated for against Bey: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance (plus Best Pop Vocal Album, a category Bey wasn’t nominated in). But Lemonade was a gift for her as a woman and mother, and she noted its particular importance to black women. “You are our light,” she said. “The way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering. You make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have and I always will.”