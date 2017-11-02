Alexander Wang Threw an All-Black Kegger

Photo: Getty Images, Veronique Hyland

The big question at tonight’s Alexander Wang show: After-party, or no after-party? The designer brought McDonald’s trucks and 7-Eleven Slurpees to his post-show bash last season, but this time the invitations were clear: “Standing room only. No after-party.” Just before the show, when our beauty director spotted the words NO AFTER PARTY on models’ tights backstage, we thought Wang must be up to something. Celebrities and editors made a long trek to Hamilton Heights to find out – and entered an abandoned theater full of Peroni kegs. Were we already at the after-party?

Fashion Week kegger anyone? Only at @alexanderwangny #wangf17 #nyfw2017 A photo posted by Chopin Rabin (@chopinrabin) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Oh yes: Drinks were served immediately.

Red spotlights flashed across the runway in the magnificent, crumbling RKO Hamilton Theater while hip-hop lyrics played and guests waited. We spotted Zoë Kravitz cuddling her boyfriend Karl Glusman in the main pit with the fashion plebes, Brooklyn Beckham elsewhere in a pink hoodie, Sofia Richie, Luka Sabbat, Fetty Wap, and Teyana Taylor. Also there: Suzy Menkes bobbing her head to the rap music, and Stefano Tonchi busting out dance moves.

We are ready for #WANGF17 at #NYFW. @alexanderwangny | Photo by @maximsap x FASHIONTOMAX.COM A photo posted by FASHION TO MAX official (@fashiontomax) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were on the model lineup.

Line 'em up. #wangf17 A photo posted by Kyle Yurchik (@kyurchik) on Feb 11, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

#kendalljenner #kyliejenner #bellahadid #alexanderwang A photo posted by kuwtk_vzla (@kuwtk_vzla) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

Kylie Jenner whooshed past our style director with a large crew in tow just after the start. With pulsating techno music as the soundtrack, a black-on-black-on-black look opened the show and set the tone for nearly the entire collection, aside from some gray and silver:

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images

But the black came in various textures: Kendall Jenner in black leather pants, black jackets, and black cutout dresses – one of which mirrored Wang’s red-hot-American-summer bikini vibes from last season.

Photo: Getty Images

Bella Hadid wore tiny leather shorts and a white shirt bearing the words NIGHT OF TREASON.

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images

The NO AFTER PARTY tights made an appearance, along with rhinestone purses and leather handbags.

Un acercamiento a los accesorios y detalles de la colección #FW17 de Alexander Wang presentada en #NYFW. 📷: @nowfashion. #AlexanderWang #ThinkingFashion #HarpersBazaarMx #BazaarFashionWeek A photo posted by Harper's Bazaar en Español (@harpersbazaarmx) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

There were gray plaid coats and lots of silver fringe – on cowboy shirts and a punk disco-ball dress.

Among sheer, rhinestone-encrusted cutout dresses, a heavy silver statement necklace topped off dresses and black turtlenecks.

Photo: Getty Images

As red and white lights flashed for the final walk, models lapped the runway and stepped off through the party. Wang ran out in all-black looking thrilled with his big plan: No after-party, because the show was the party. Everyone immediately hopped on the 1 train and headed home.