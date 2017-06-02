Comedian Ali Wong Will Publish a Book of Essays Next Year

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Ali Wong, Fresh Off the Boat writer and everyone’s favorite comedian last year, will double down on the success of her incredible Netflix special, Baby Cobra, by publishing a book of essays in 2018. The book will be a collection of letters to her 1-year-old daughter, published by Random House.

According to Wong, the book will contain essays on her personal experiences, and particularly her life offstage. “I’m very excited to share all of these stories about my childhood, dating, and failure that I’ve never been able to tell onstage,” she said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “I have so many but they are just not right for stand-up. However, they are perfect for a book and a great way to make people laugh in their own homes … without me having to leave my own home.”