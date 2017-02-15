Photo: Getty Images

In the year of our Lord 2017, where do you go if you want to spot a famous person in the wild? Sure, you could try the Nice Guy or Soho House, but if you really want to be in sync with the cool kids, we suggest grabbing a fistful of change and hitting up your local Dave & Buster’s. When you’re not busy screaming at the crane game in frustration, here are some of the sights you might see:

• Selena Gomez and the Weeknd subtweeting Justin Bieber on a petty date night.

• The Weeknd celebrating his birthday with French Montana, Travis Scott, and Migos (on Selena’s tab).

😤 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

• Justin Bieber getting in a fight (although, to be fair, this is not exclusive to Dave & Buster’s).

• Kim Kardashian burying the hatchet with Blac Chyna over a game of air hockey.

Slip n slide with @blacchyna A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 27, 2016 at 10:36pm PDT

• Kardashians Kardashianing.

Bff's A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Jun 27, 2016 at 10:15pm PDT

• Gigi Hadid wearing an ironic tee.

May 14: Gigi Hadid leaving Dave and Busters in NYC #gigihadid A post shared by Gigi Hadid ❤️ (@gigiisqueen23) on May 16, 2016 at 3:06am PDT

• Drake being extra.

Yup it's going down... @champaignpapi #DjLife A post shared by djfreestylesteve (@djfreestylesteve) on Oct 24, 2014 at 12:13am PDT

• Amber Rose throwing a party for herself.

• Paris Hilton pretending to ride a motorcycle.

#MotorcycleTime 🚦 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Nov 8, 2014 at 12:13am PST

• Beyoncé beating everyone else at arcade games.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 20, 2013 at 7:57am PST

– Katie Holmes playing video games with Suri on Thanksgiving.

She beat me 💕 @daveandbusters #mothersanddaughters #holidays #gratitude #family #toledo #ohio A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

–Basketball player Nick Young having a total meltdown.

Truly a night of fun for the whole family.