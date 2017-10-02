Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

This season, designers are using the runway to take part in politics. New York Fashion Week has become a platform for brands to express their opinions on hot-button topics from Trump’s presidency to the immigration ban. Whether speaking out personally or editorializing through clothes, here are all the ways fashion is being used as a political microphone.

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing White Bandannas As Part of the #TiedTogether Movement

The Business of Fashion initiative is meant to make a statement of unity, solidarity, and inclusivity. The fashion crowd has taken to wearing white bandannas tied around their wrists, necks, or accessories as a show of support of humankind, regardless of race, religion, gender, and sexuality. The bandannas first made an appearance at the Tommy Hilfiger show in Los Angeles, and Calvin Klein sent them out to all attendees before their show on Friday. The white bandanna is sure to only become more ubiquitous throughout the week.

Photo: Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Creating “We Are All Human Beings” Shirts

At their show Thursday night, Creatures of Comfort sent out a model wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with the phrase “We Are All Human Beings” front and center. The statement is similar to that of the white bandanna, expressing unity and solidarity across communities.

This post will be updated throughout New York Fashion Week.