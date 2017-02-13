Photo: Brendan Smialowksi/AFP/Getty Images

As Nordstrom goes, so goes several other major retailers — the department store was the first to announce it would no longer sell Ivanka Trump’s line, and since then stores such as Neiman Marcus have followed suit, while Sears and Kmart announced they’d no longer carry Trump Home goods. The latest retailer to take a step back from the Trump brand is Burlington (formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory), and although most retailers have cited the brand’s performance, all the backpedaling seems to suggest the #GrabYourWallet movement is making itself heard. Because it can be hard to keep track, here’s a complete list of stores that have dropped, or otherwise altered their relationship with, the Trump brand.

Nordstrom

The company confirmed in early February that it would no longer be stocking new items from the Ivanka Trump line. “We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,” a spokesperson for Nordstrom told Fortune. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance, we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.” In response, the brand issued a statement saying it “believe[s] that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains.” Ivanka’s dad, meanwhile, was not pleased with the store’s decision. “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom,” he tweeted. “Terrible!”

Neiman Marcus

Following the Nordstrom news, Neiman Marcus confirmed it would no longer sell Ivanka Trump’s high-end jewelry line. “Based on productivity we continuously assess whether our brands are carried in stores, on our website, or both,” the store said in a statement, and apparently Ivanka’s wares didn’t make the cut.

Belk

Belk, a chain of department stores with about 300 locations in 16 states, also removed all Ivanka Trump products from its website and released a statement similar to Nordstrom’s and Neiman Marcus’s: “We continually review our assortment and the performance of the brands we carry. And we make adjustments as part of our normal course of business operations.” Belk previously sold about 30 Ivanka Trump pieces.

T.J. Maxx & Marshalls

Neither brand has technically dropped Ivanka’s line, but according to a New York Times report, employees at both stores were told to throw away Ivanka Trump signs and to mix all merchandise from the lines into the rest of their clothing racks. “We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors,” a spokesperson for TJX Companies — the parent company of both stores — told the Times. She declined to say whether instructions to literally throw a brand’s signs into the garbage were unusual, but one employee said she “had not received such a request during her several years working there.”

Sears & Kmart

Over the weekend, Sears Holdings Corporation — the company that owns both Sears and Kmart — said both chains would cease to sell Trump Home items in their online stores. “As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to focus on our most profitable items … Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were among the items removed online this week,” a spokesperson said. And while both stores still sell Ivanka Trump merchandise (albeit at discounted prices), the announcement could signal a changing relationship with the Trump brand.

Burlington

Burlington is the latest company to remove Ivanka Trump’s collection from its website — over the weekend, all of her products mysteriously disappeared, although the retailer has yet to explain why. Maybe we’re going out on a limb here, but we’re guessing it has something to do with the brand’s “performance.”