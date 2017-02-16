An All-Black Look That’s Anything But Boring

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

We know what you’re thinking: How can an all-black look be considered a standout outfit? Russian fashion star Miroslava Duma is here to show you.

The founder of fashion and lifestyle site Buro 24/7 made an all-black ensemble feel less serious by mixing proportions that add flair to the monochromatic look. With her exaggerated-shoulder-detailed Vetements coat with a simple black dress, Gabriela Hearst mini–leather bag and sky-high platform ankle boots, Duma is easily our Golden Peacock Award winner for NYFW day five.