The acid-yellow fur coat was one of the most-talked-about looks in the Calvin Klein show. I asked Pieter Mulier, the brand’s creative director, to explain the creative process behind the coat. For starters, it’s not real fur. “It’s pure acrylic,” says Mulier.

The coat (with vinyl cover) will be roughly $4,000. There will be a less pricey version in Yves Klein blue and burgundy, without a cover.