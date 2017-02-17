Angela Merkel Is Also Powerless Against Justin Trudeau’s Gaze

The president’s supporters are boycotting the boycott by buying the perfume, which is currently the best-selling women’s fragrance on Amazon.

Trump Supporters Are Buying Ivanka’s ‘Liberal Repellent’ Perfume As Revenge

The rapper is back with a new album and a message for her fans.

Remy Ma Opens Up About Her Miscarriage

Trump Somehow Found a Way to Insult Women at the Unveiling of An Airplane

It’s a good night for some kalsarikannit.

This Finnish Word Makes Your Sad Weekend Plans Sound a Little Cooler

St. Vincent, Roxanne Benjamin, Jovanka Vuckovic, and Sofìa Carrillo talk murder, mayhem, and male directors.

The Female Directors of XX Are Exorcising Their Demons Onscreen

25-year-old Siti Aisyah had apparently been paid for similar acts before.

Woman Accused of Assassination Says She Thought It Was a Reality-TV Prank

2:00 p.m.

Is Size Diversity Really Getting Any Better on the Runway?

Is a little better actually better?