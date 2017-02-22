Today in teen gossip: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, got an executive-producer credit on Angelina Jolie’s Netflix movie about life in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge regime. Maddox’s involvement in First They Killed My Father isn’t entirely surprising: Jolie adopted him from Cambodia in 2002, and she has said she took on the adaptation of Loung Ung’s memoir to immerse her family in Cambodia’s cultural history. It’s not that credit for Maddox is totally undeserved — Jolie told the Guardian that Maddox was involved on the production (he “read the script, helped with notes, and was in the production meetings”) — but a Hollywood Reporter story about Jolie’s upcoming projects suggests that the teen’s EP credit is part of Netflix’s larger efforts to appease Jolie. The company reportedly spent over a million dollars on travel and accommodations for Jolie’s family and entourage, and premiered the film near the famed Angkor Wat temple even though the location was a “logistical nightmare,” according to THR. Executive-producer credit: It’s what every famous teen will be asking for come Christmas.