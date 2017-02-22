The Latest on the Cut

28 mins ago

Reese Witherspoon Is the Type-A Hero of Big Little Lies

She gives try-hard overachievers someone to root for.

4:08 p.m.

Fresh Ways to Update Your Work Wardrobe

Because it’s that in-between season when you wind up wearing the same thing every day.

4:04 p.m.

Please Enjoy This Juicy Mystery About a Woman Cheating in a Half-Marathon

Jane Seo was caught cutting the course at the Fort Lauderdale Half Marathon.

3:59 p.m.

13 Things on Amazon That Are $8.62 Cheaper Today

We put together our favorite Amazon products to get you started.

3:54 p.m.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt Has an Executive-Producer Credit on Angelina’s Netflix Movie

The teen supposedly “read the script, helped with notes, and was in the production meetings” on the movie about his home country.

3:00 p.m.

This Show With Only Black Models Was the Surprise Hit of New York Fashion Week

A look at Maki Oh’s newest collection.

1:56 p.m.

The Trump Administration Can’t Agree on Treatment of Transgender Students

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is hesitant to rescind Obama’s guidelines.

1:36 p.m.

Annoying Gym Bros May Be Way Less Horny Than You Thought

A new study links strenuous exercise to low libido in men.

1:22 p.m.

The Affordable, But Still Sexy, Bra You Can Wear With Anything

This lacy lingerie makes me feel like a grown woman.

1:12 p.m.

Angelina Jolie Doesn’t Need a Publicist

The actress proved this weekend that she can handle the divorce on her own.

1:03 p.m.

This Popular Form of Alternative Medicine May Help Treat Migraines

A study showed acupuncture could help reduce frequency of attacks.

11:59 a.m.

Gucci Was a Postapocalyptic Playground This Season

Alessandro Michele remixed the past for his latest show.

11:13 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Pair of All-Gray Fashion Nikes

They’re 44 percent off.

11:09 a.m.

Malia Obama Went Clubbing in NYC This Weekend

The former First Daughter was spotted drinking Red Bulls at New York nightclub Up & Down.

11:02 a.m.

Morgan Parker on Why Beyoncé Is a Metaphor for Every Black Woman

In her new book, the poet uses Beyoncé as a device to explore the lives of black women.

10:30 a.m.

Feminist Group Suspended From China’s Twitter for Posting About Women’s Strike

They shared a link about the upcoming Women’s Strike in the U.S.

9:45 a.m.

Women Got All Up in This Virginia Congressman’s ‘Grill’ at Rowdy Town Hall

Representative Dave Brat heard from those women Tuesday night.

9:35 a.m.

Melania Trump Removed the Most Controversial Language From $150 Million Lawsuit

She had previously indicated that she was intending to use her position as First Lady for profit.

8:50 a.m.

Watch the Gucci Livestream

Enjoy!

8:30 a.m.

Ask Polly: I Overshared My Way Out of a Boyfriend!

Your oversharing is an insecure, impulsive attempt to fix everything.