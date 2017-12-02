An All-Black Outfit Doesn’t Have to Be Boring

Photo: Nabile Quenum/Nabile Quenum

Stylist Annina Mislin is a constant favorite of ours. She always finds a way to make her minimalist outfits feel fresh and interesting. This head-to-toe black look is a great example of that and makes her our choice for the chicest showgoer of New York Fashion Week, day three.



There is so much play with texture in this one ensemble — from the leather pants to the oversized knit sweater — which saves it from becoming flat. Cropped pants can be hard to pull off, but by pairing them with an uneven-hem top and loafers with socks, Mislin styles them effectively. The white shoes also add just the right amount of contrast so the overall look isn’t too somber.