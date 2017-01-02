While Tom Brady will be standing up for equality for fancy necklaces during Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Audi of America is set to air an ad during the big game that includes a commitment from the automaker to “equal pay for equal work.”

The 60-second spot, which was shot by female filmmaker Aoife McArdle, is entitled “Daughter,” and shows a father watching his young daughter competing in a downhill cart race. During a voice-over, he wonders, “What do I tell my daughter? Do I tell her that her grandpa’s worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?”

At the end of the ad, Audi pledges to support equal pay, with “Progress is for everyone” appearing on the screen. Now, if only I made as much as a man, so I could actually afford an Audi …