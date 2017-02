The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

I Finally Found Gold Hoops Like Sade

The covetable hoop in every price range.

12 mins ago

Interracial Couple Fined After House Vandalized With Racist Graffiti

The city of Stamford, Connecticut, issued the couple a citation for urban blight.

12 mins ago

A Costume Designer on the Invisible Underwear Famous People Rely On

It’s crazy comfortable and — even better — creates no VPL.

16 mins ago

New Research Shows How Poor Women Are Effectively Banned From Getting Abortions

An exclusive report from the National Network of Abortion Funds.

1:52 p.m.

This Magic Dye Changes Your Hair Color According to Temperature and Mood

Practical magic.

1:43 p.m.

The Best Street Style From London Fashion Week

Leather jackets and so much blue.

1:32 p.m.

Wearing Balenciaga’s Silver Stiletto Boots Is a Surefire Street-Style Winner

Today’s Golden Peacock Award winner.

1:28 p.m.

It Doesn’t Get Any Chicer Than Christine Centenera’s Gray Blazer

The chicest look of the first day of London Fashion Week.

1:00 p.m.

Reese, Mindy, and Oprah Are Having the Time of Their Lives in New Zealand

They’re filming A Wrinkle in Time.

12:05 p.m.

How Fashion Designer Eileen Fisher Gets Everything Done

On employing one mantra to reduce stress, logging off on the weekends, and how being the boss has changed her.

12:02 p.m.

Ask a Boss: Should I Try to Act Older at Work?

Act like your age is a nonissue, and others will take your cue.

11:51 a.m.

Why Solange’s Stylist Can’t Stop Buying This Drugstore Moisturizer

Shiona Turini on her beauty routine and her secret celebrity facialist.

11:36 a.m.

Three Former U.S. Gymnasts Speak Out About Doctor’s Alleged Sexual Abuse

They publicly opened up about the alleged abuse for the first time on 60 Minutes.

11:21 a.m.

Burberry’s Beauty Look Was All About Natural Contouring

Not like Kylie.

11:16 a.m.

Two Actual Models Rescued Children Who Fell Into an Icy Pond

Model-rescuer is the new model-DJ.

11:05 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Face Cream That Gives You Instagram-Ready Skin

Our beauty editor said it was like “a Valentine’s Day present for her face.”

10:50 a.m.

Kanye Was Not Happy With the Jacket He Had to Wear in Anchorman 2

The world’s fussiest man strikes again.

10:21 a.m.

Lindsay Lohan Says She Was Racially Profiled for Wearing a Headscarf

“How would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel?”

10:15 a.m.

Teen Suicide Attempts in the U.S. Dropped After Same-Sex Marriage Was Legalized

A new study links same-sex marriage policies to decreased teen suicide attempts.

10:11 a.m.

Hijab-Wearing Yeezy Model Halima Aden Covers the New Issue of CR Fashion Book

Paris Jackson also scored a cover.