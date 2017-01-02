Bella Hadid Celebrates Dior’s Poison Girl, Ends the Night With Pizza

Young people who love Dior and partying before Fashion Week were out on a Tuesday to celebrate the brand’s newest scent, Poison Girl. For one night only, Up&Down became Dior’s Poison Club for Luka Sabbat, Cleo Wade, Dianna Agron, Keke Palmer, Camille Rowe (the face of fragrance), and a crew of dancers, who dance-battled in the basement. The face of Dior Makeup, Bella Hadid, also made an appearance, bringing along her new industry colleague and little brother, Anwar Hadid. The party ended well past midnight, but Instagram showed (via Luka Sabbat’s Instagram Stories) that Hadid and her other poison people didn’t stay there or go home — finishing off the night at Joe’s Pizza. Click through the slideshow to see Bella, Anwar, and the other members of the Poison Club.