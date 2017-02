The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

The Adidas Sneakers I Can Wear With Everything (That Aren’t Stan Smiths)

A 90s’ favorite comes back.

3:11 p.m.

It Took 150 Tries for Dior to Make Their Next Hit Perfume for Millennials

What really goes into making a luxury perfume?

2:50 p.m.

WATCH: Here’s What Bernie Sanders Thinks About Being a ‘Fashion Icon’

Balenciaga debuted a Bernie-inspired Fall 2017 menswear collection.

2:07 p.m.

I Wish I Were Larry David’s Cool Daughter

I Like This Bitch’s Life: Cazzie David edition.

1:43 p.m.

Why Girls Decided to Pair Off Adam and Jessa

“These two weirdos need to spend time together and bang bits.”

1:38 p.m.

Emergency Cool-Kid Shortage Threatening the Globe

Japanese street-style magazine FRUiTS is shutting down because “there were no more fashionable kids to photograph.”

1:10 p.m.

Comedian Ali Wong Will Publish a Book of Essays Next Year

They will be letters to her 1-year-old daughter.

1:07 p.m.

Joanna Coles Is the Lowest-Paid Member of Snapchat’s Board — and the Only Woman

She makes a lot less than her male counterparts.

1:04 p.m.

Exploring the Streets of New Orleans Pre–Mardi Gras

The joy and pride of the locals, and the Pantone-colored homes will put the city on your to-visit list.

11:49 a.m.

Deal of the Day: An Amazon Kindle for 25 Percent Off

You won’t find a brand-new one for cheaper.

11:32 a.m.

At 16, My Mom Flew to Japan Alone to Have an Abortion

One woman’s unplanned pregnancy before Roe v. Wade in 1966.

11:22 a.m.

5 Female-Centric Movies From Sundance You’ll Want to See Immediately

Keep your eyes peeled for these flicks — written, directed, and starring women — in the coming year.

11:01 a.m.

These Are the 23 Makeup Products From Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Look

Because she’s wasn’t just born that way.

10:53 a.m.

Gloria Steinem Throws Her Support Behind Keith Ellison for DNC Chair

The feminist activist said Ellison “can and will lead the Democratic Party to a principled and populist victory.”

10:52 a.m.

The Queen’s Yearbook Photo Is Way Nicer Than Yours

But where are the corgis?

10:45 a.m.

The Sweater De-Piller That I Trust on My Most Beloved Cashmere

It gives your pilly sweaters a clean — not too close — shave.

10:43 a.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says Having a Kid Helped Her Get Through Law School

When she started, her daughter was 14 months old.

10:35 a.m.

Coach Is the Latest Brand to Make the Move to Co-ed Shows

Starting with its New York Fashion Week show next week.

10:00 a.m.

Vogue Arabia’s First Editor Is Literally a Princess

Meet Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz, the Anna Wintour of the Middle East.

9:45 a.m.

The CFDA Is Partnering Up With Planned Parenthood

Now, you can wear your support on your lapel.