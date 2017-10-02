11 Erotic Accessories You Can Buy Discreetly on Amazon

Photo: This content is subject to copyright.

As Valentine’s Day draws near, there’s a lot to think about. What are you going to wear to dinner? Where are you going to go for dinner? What are you going to get your significant other? The list goes on. But really, you’re probably thinking about what happens after you’ve consumed all the red wine and chocolate.

Whether you’re looking to try out a vibrator for the first time or in the mood to explore other areas, Amazon is the easiest way to go. Reviews on the site give you the real lowdown and you can shop from home, instead of a sketchy sex shop. Men and women are brutally honest, ensuring you end up with the best possible buy. We hunted through the site to find the best accessories for whatever you’re searching for. Scroll down and happy shopping.

The Best Lube

With over 1,500 5-star reviews, this lube is the top choice. With a water-based formula, it’s hypoallergenic so you won’t get hives in potentially awkward areas. And a liquid gel-like consistency means it won’t get too messy. But should that happen, Shibari promises no stains. Buy Shibari Personal Lubricant $10, Amazon

The Best Condoms

While your preferred brand of condom is definitely a personal decision, it seems that most people tend toward Trojan, particularly this “premium lubricant” value pack. With each individual condom coming out to only about 30 cents, you can’t do much better at your local drugstore. And they clearly serve their purpose, with one man saying he would “recommend this to … even a religious leader.” High praise, indeed. Buy Trojan Condom ENZ Lubricated, 36 Count $12, Amazon

The Best Massage Oil

Massage oil is a good investment since it can pull double duty during both sexy times and relaxing nights in. This all-natural formula comes infused with lavender oil, which helps reduce stress. One woman said she goes as far as using it like a perfume during the day. Perfect for if you’re spending Valentine’s Day with a loved one or just tired of your standby scent. Buy Honeydew Natural Hypoallergenic Skin Therapy Sensual Massage Oil with Pure Lavender Oil $11, Amazon

The Most Discreet Vibrator

While self-stimulation feels great, having your roommate or parents or children find your vibrator does not. If you’re trying to keep things discreet, this tiny vibrator is ideal. Only about three inches long and one inch wide, it packs all the power of a standard vibrator into an easily concealed silver bullet design. Buy Oomph! Powerful WaterProof Single-speed Massager Mini Bullet Vibrator $6, Amazon

The Best Unnecessary Extra

While most people are completely capable of using lube on their own, Shibari is making it easier for people who aren’t. This lube launcher has a little bit of a turkey-baster vibe, but if you can get past that, it’s a “neat and mess free” way to spice things up, according to one review. It works best with lubes more on the liquid-y side. Buy Shibari Lube Launcher XL $7, Amazon

The Best Vibrator for the Design Junkie

Although not necessarily discreet, this vibrator is the sleekest-looking toy. Available in both black and plum with a gold metal handle, it could almost be a modern sculpture. Similar to the world-famous Hitachi Wand, this wand was found to be better by some women because it’s cordless, quiet, and waterproof. Buy LELO Smart Wand $169, Amazon

The Best Butt Plug

Reviewers love the fact that it comes with seven different vibration patterns, allowing you the freedom to choose what best pleases you — or your partner. And although it packs a lot of power, it gives off very minimal noise to ensure complete privacy. And if you’re not feeling the butt play, this can also be used as a traditional vibrator. Buy IMO Vibrating Anal Plug and Prostate Massager $30, Amazon

The Best for Rabbit Vibrator Fans

Back in 1998, Sex and the City introduced rabbit-style vibrators into the mainstream conversation and it’s still a popular choice. You only have to look at the most purchased item in this category. The downside? That one runs on batteries and the design feels almost identical to the original, late-’90s styles. Swap it for this other, sleeker design by the same company instead. It charges by plugging into an outlet so you’ll never have to keep buying batteries. Reviewers especially love how the shape fits into the body and stimulates both the G-spot and clitoris without feeling overly intrusive. And the silicone material is easy to clean plus odor-free. Buy Utimi Silicone Rechargeable 10-speed Vibrating G-spot Stimulation Vibrator $29, Amazon

The Best Vibrator for Couples

This vibrating ring is able to work on two people at once, making it perfect for a duo. Although acknowledged as something you don’t necessarily need, the general consensus is why wouldn’t you want it? It’s fun for both people, easy to use, and stretches to accommodate all sizes. Buy IMO Full Silicone Vibrating Cock Ring $25, Amazon

The Best Restraints

For those who are looking to explore restraints, these are ranked highly. With wrist cuffs, ankle cuffs, and under-bed straps, this set includes all the basics. The straps are easily adjusted and the cuffs are padded, which ensures a safe and comfortable experience. Buy Utimi Fetish Under Bed Restraint Kit $16, Amazon

The Best Vibrator for Couples Into Sexting

Technology has certainly changed the experience of sex, whether it’s the proliferation of online porn or the ability of sexting to make long-distance relationships easier. For those who aren’t afraid to try a little high-tech romance, this vibrator is a good bet. Essentially, it’s a standard vibrator with a camera that can record and take pictures., which can then be wirelessly transmitted to another device. Buy SVAKOM Siime Eye Rechargeable Waterproof Intelligent Multi-speed Wireless App-controlled Camera Vibrator $108, Amazon

