Betsy DeVos May Be in Charge of Public Schools But She Can’t Get Inside Them

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Earlier this week, charter-school evangelist Betsy DeVos was sworn in as Secretary of Education. On Friday morning, she attempted to visit Jefferson Middle School Academy in Washington, D.C., when she was forced to turn back because of protests.

In a video by ABC7 News, DeVos is seen giving up and going back to her car as a protester yells “Shame!” at her.

WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school--turned away and left.

Video: @SweeneyABC — ABC 7 News - WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017

Per the Washington Post, despite the opposition, she did eventually find a way into the building, which is pretty on the nose if you think about it.