The Latest on the Cut

4 mins ago

This New Dating App Will Find You Someone Who Dislikes All the Same Things

Get your dealbreakers out in the open with Hater.

20 mins ago

Instagram Poet Cleo Wade’s Beauty Routine Includes Red Wine and Good Conditioner

And she ponders, Can you contour out last night’s Chinese-food dinner?

2:06 p.m.

Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins

We’ve all been blessed two times over.

2:02 p.m.

The Best Wire-Rimmed Glasses, According to the Strategist Editors

Our own professional shoppers weigh in.

1:32 p.m.

Pornhub Is Trying a Different Approach to Teaching You About Sex

The pornography giant has a surprising new venture: a sex-ed site.

1:30 p.m.

Death Becomes Her Taught Me Everything I Need to Know About Aging

Twenty-five years later, the movie is still keeping me from getting Botox.

12:08 p.m.

Lemon Water, Rusty Nails, and Roadkill: What Steve Bannon Eats in a Day

A peek inside Steve Bannon’s food diary.

12:08 p.m.

Democratic Women Are Increasing Their Political Engagement in Huge Numbers

The Women’s March is twice as popular as the tea party once was — and Democratic women are increasing their political engagement in large numbers.

11:58 a.m.

Audi’s New Super Bowl Ad Calls for Equal Pay

“Progress is for everyone.”

11:44 a.m.

10 Recent Films About Complicated Women Over 40

A highly subjective list.

11:35 a.m.

What Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch Could Mean for Women’s Health

Gorsuch could pose a risk to reproductive rights.

11:27 a.m.

Don’t Tell Me I Look Good

I know what you really mean.

11:17 a.m.

Anne Slowey Leaves Elle After Almost Two Decades

Her replacement has yet to be named.

10:51 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Goes-With-Everything Steven Alan Wallet

It’s Steven Alan and 60 percent off.

10:47 a.m.

Melania Trump Might Not Move to Washington at All, According to a New Report

What a waste of a glam room.

10:30 a.m.

Don’t Wait Until You’re 80 to Be an Eccentric Dresser

The world needs more Iris Apfels and Auntie Mames.

10:22 a.m.

An Elderly Iraqi Woman Died After Trump’s Travel Ban Barred Her From the U.S.

“I believe this in my heart: If they would’ve let us in, she would have made it.”

10:07 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Is Writing a Book of Personal Essays

It will presumably include a foreword by Katy Perry.

9:00 a.m.

Ask Polly: I’m Trying to Be Kinder, but It’s So Hard!

Stop blaming yourself.

12:42 a.m.

It Seems Like North West Is Getting Into the Family’s Fashion Business

At such a tender age!