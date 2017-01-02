The Latest on the Cut

28 mins ago

Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins

We’ve all been blessed two times over.

2:02 p.m.

The Best Wire-Rimmed Glasses, According to the Strategist Editors

Our own professional shoppers weigh in.

1:32 p.m.

Pornhub Is Trying a Different Approach to Teaching You About Sex

The pornography giant has a surprising new venture: a sex-ed site.

1:30 p.m.

Death Becomes Her Taught Me Everything I Need to Know About Aging

Twenty-five years later, the movie is still keeping me from getting Botox.

12:08 p.m.

Lemon Water, Rusty Nails, and Roadkill: What Steve Bannon Eats in a Day

A peek inside Steve Bannon’s food diary.

12:08 p.m.

Democratic Women Are Increasing Their Political Engagement in Huge Numbers

The Women’s March is twice as popular as the tea party once was — and Democratic women are increasing their political engagement in large numbers.

11:58 a.m.

Audi’s New Super Bowl Ad Calls for Equal Pay

“Progress is for everyone.”

11:44 a.m.

10 Recent Films About Complicated Women Over 40

A highly subjective list.

11:35 a.m.

What Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Neil Gorsuch Could Mean for Women’s Health

Gorsuch could pose a risk to reproductive rights.

11:27 a.m.

Don’t Tell Me I Look Good

I know what you really mean.

11:17 a.m.

Anne Slowey Leaves Elle After Almost Two Decades

Her replacement has yet to be named.

10:51 a.m.

Deal of the Day: A Goes-With-Everything Steven Alan Wallet

It’s Steven Alan and 60 percent off.

10:47 a.m.

Melania Trump Might Not Move to Washington at All, According to a New Report

What a waste of a glam room.

10:30 a.m.

Don’t Wait Until You’re 80 to Be an Eccentric Dresser

The world needs more Iris Apfels and Auntie Mames.

10:22 a.m.

An Elderly Iraqi Woman Died After Trump’s Travel Ban Barred Her From the U.S.

“I believe this in my heart: If they would’ve let us in, she would have made it.”

10:07 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Is Writing a Book of Personal Essays

It will presumably include a foreword by Katy Perry.

9:00 a.m.

Ask Polly: I’m Trying to Be Kinder, but It’s So Hard!

Stop blaming yourself.

12:42 a.m.

It Seems Like North West Is Getting Into the Family’s Fashion Business

At such a tender age!

Yesterday at 9:56 p.m.

A Lawsuit Being Filed Against Johnny Depp Alleges Gargantuan Spending Habits

His former management company says his monthly wine budget is $30,000.

Yesterday at 5:53 p.m.

This Quiz Can Tell If You’re Biased Against Black Hair

A recent survey of 3,475 participants found that the majority show implicit bias against natural hair.