Beyonce and Jay Z Spotted at the Weinstein Company’s Pre-Oscar Dinner Party

Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com/Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

The Weinstein Company’s pre-Oscar dinner party is always a star-studded affair, but everyone sat up and took notice when Beyoncé and Jay Z rolled in at 10:45 PM. (When you’re Queen Bey, dinner starts whenever you want it to.) Jay Z and the Weinstein Company are producers on the upcoming doc Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which will air on March 1st on Spike TV. The Los Angeles Times reports that the couple was “flanked by half a dozen hulking bodyguards” the entire time.

In any case, the world can always use more pictures of Beyoncé looking resplendent.



Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com/Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com

Photo: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com/Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA.com