Beyoncé Wore Two Types of Drugstore Highlighter and $18 Lipstick to the Grammys

For tonight’s Grammys performance, Beyoncé wasn’t only carrying for two; she was also highlighting for two. Talking to Allure.com, her longtime makeup artist Sir John explained that he went a little extra on the highlighter and doubled up. To create a golden-goddess look, he technically tripled up on the glow by first adding an illuminator (L’Oréal Paris True Match Liquid Lumi Illuminator in Golden) into foundation. He then used the same gold cream on the cheeks and patted gold-powder eyeshadow on top for extra highlight (L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24HR Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine).

As she performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” Beyoncé’s lips wore two shades of $18 long-wear brown liquid lipstick. Sir John used Dose of Colors in Cork as a lipliner and then Chocolate Wasted as the main. She might have looked priceless, but you can affordably buy the main parts of her beauty looks.