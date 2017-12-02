Billie Lourd and Boyfriend Taylor Lautner Rock Adorable Onesies on Instagram

Billie Lourd continues to receive the best sort of support from her boyfriend Taylor Lautner and pals since the tragic death of her mother, Carrie Fisher. Lourd posted a pic of herself with Lautner clad in sheep onesies wishing him a “happy birfday.” Lourd is no stranger to the joys of the animal onesie, a.k.a. the kigurumi; she posted a photo two weeks ago of her group of friends all decked out in a variety of animal onesies, with a sweet message about how supportive they are of her.

Lautner was by her side during the ordeal of losing both her mother and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, a day later. They took a much-needed vacation together in January.

💙👨‍👧💙 happy birfday to my #numberonesie A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:46am PST