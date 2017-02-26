Celebrities Showed Their Support for the ACLU at the Oscars

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seeing celebrities embrace one of the American Civil Liberties Union’s newest initiatives on the Oscars red carpet was a nice surprise. The “Stand With the ACLU” campaign launched this week, and stars like Ruth Negga, Busy Phillips, Karlie Kloss, and Lin Manuel-Miranda showed their support by pinning blue ACLU ribbons to their Oscars looks.

The ribbon is a visual sign of solidarity for the nonprofit organization that, according to its website, has worked for over a century to defend the rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images