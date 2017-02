Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Blue Ivy Carter came to the Grammys prepared. Ahead of the inevitable Prince tribute, the 5-year-old channeled the late star in a pink jacket and a majestic ruffled shirt. Photographers snapped her casually sitting on her dad’s lap with a pout worthy of Prince himself.

She’s totally friends with ScHoolboy Q’s daughter, right? Right.