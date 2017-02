The Latest on the Cut

22 mins ago

A Rainbow Elephant Is a Fun Purse

The chicest look from day two of Milan Fashion Week.

29 mins ago

Wear Paisley Like This for Spring

The Golden Peacock Award winner from day two of Milan Fashion Week.

3:50 p.m.

Gigi and Bella Hadid Get Rainbow Hair at Versace

A style that looks a little familiar to anyone who spent too much time listening to Avril Lavigne.

3:42 p.m.

Princess Diana Is Having a Resurgence As a Fashion Muse

She’s the subject of a new London exhibit, and her influence is all over the runways.

3:28 p.m.

It Sure Looks Like Diane Kruger Is Dating Norman Reedus Now

The pair was spotted returning from a “romantic road trip.”

2:37 p.m.

Versace Went for Sloganmania Over Logomania at Milan Fashion Week

The clothes were splashed with messages like “equality” and “unity.”

2:21 p.m.

Bella Hadid and Tom Ford Partied This Week

Plus: Lottie Moss, Sienna Miller, Winnie Harlow.

2:19 p.m.

This Company Is Trying to Sell Ivanka Trump–Branded Sanitary Pads

The company’s founder called her a “role model.”

2:16 p.m.

Here Is Something Nice: A Duck Wedding

Duck wedding.

1:31 p.m.

The Wonderful Cat Guys of Kedi Are an Antidote to All the Bad Men in the World

This documentary about the street cats of Istanbul and the men who care for them will warm even the most cynical of hearts.

1:18 p.m.

Someone Paid $2,000 to Provide Us With This Terrible Billboard

It’s still unclear who’s behind it, but a protest will take place underneath on Sunday.

12:56 p.m.

A Georgia Beauty Queen Who Disappeared Years Ago Was Allegedly Murdered

A man was just charged in Tara Grinstead’s mysterious disappearance.

12:44 p.m.

What the Of a Kind Co-founders Can’t Live Without

Erica Cerulo and Claire Mazur’s favorites, from the must-bring travel steamer to the face-transforming eyebrow pencil.

12:41 p.m.

Ed Sheeran Correctly Gives His Girlfriend the Shoes Off His Feet

He really “upped the chivalry ante,” per People.

12:18 p.m.

Naomi Campbell Appears Peaceful While Tangled in Roots at Milan Fashion Week

The presentation was part of artist Thomas De Falco’s live performance piece titled Wrapping.

11:50 a.m.

Watch the Versace Livestream

Enjoy!

11:30 a.m.

Laverne Cox Explains What Anti-Trans Bathroom Legislation Is Really About

“It’s about us existing in public space.”

11:22 a.m.

22 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Including a Rachel Comey blouse and a shower radio.

11:15 a.m.

Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model on Fitness, Eating Well, and Beauty

Hunter McGrady wants to inspire other women to love their bodies.

11:02 a.m.

Woman Framed by Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife in Craigslist ‘Rape Fantasy’ Plot Speaks Out

Michelle Hadley, who was framed for a crime by her ex-boyfriend’s wife, calls it “your worst nightmare coming true.”