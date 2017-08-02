Burberry’s February Collection Will Be Inspired by Sculptor Henry Moore

Last season marked Burberry’s official change to the see-now-buy-now model with a runway inspired by Virginia Woolf’s gender- and time-bending novel Orlando. As a follow-up to their September collection, the aptly named February collection, which debuts on February 20, will draw on similar English roots. Utilizing the same space, Makers House, Burberry will partner up with the Henry Moore Foundation. The organization, named after the contemporary British sculptor, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and his work serves as the source of inspiration for the new season.

As a precursor to the show, Burberry released two images as well as a video (see below) shot at the Henry Moore Studios & Gardens, which is located in Hertfordshire. They feature looks that are available for preorder right now. The full collection will be on view to the public at Makers House from February 21–27. You can also check out over 40 pieces of Moore’s work, ranging from sculptures to drawings. Plus, there will be performances and other events throughout the week.