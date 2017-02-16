5 Easy Ways to Dress Like a Calvin Klein Model

Photo: Imaxtree

The hype leading up to Raf Simons’s Calvin Klein debut was much deserved. It’s rare that a collection makes you click through, over and over again, only to discover a new styling trick or color combination you previously never considered.

From color-blocked tops with just a peek of turtleneck to cowboy boots paired with track pants, these are the five fresh ideas we plan to emulate immediately. It’s likely that you already own some of these pieces, but if you don’t, there are plenty of affordable ways to rethink your wardrobe. Scroll ahead to see them all.

Add a Turtleneck

Photo: Imaxtree To make a button-down and plain trousers feel cool, think beyond black and white. Simons paired turtlenecks, often in surprising colors, underneath tailored shirts. Here’s one in a mustard yellow under a red blouse. Try grey under a denim shirt or dark green with a camel-colored top. Buy Equipment Signature Silk Shirt $214, Nordstrom

Wear Cowboy Boots With Track Pants

Photo: Imaxtree We’ve already witnessed cowboy boots and athletic pants make comebacks on their own, so it was only a matter of time before someone thought to couple them. The trick is to find a pair of boots that feel slick and modern (like this pair by Toga) and wear them with slim bottoms — otherwise you risk looking sloppy. The weird clash of green and red sells the look, but you can easily improvise with black track pants. Buy Toga Pulla Polido ankle boots $417, Farfetch

Business Clothes Can Be Colorful



Photo: Imaxtree Props to Simons for reminding us that office clothes shouldn’t be boring. Take a break from the standard fitted blazer with something boxier that hits low at the hip, and pair it with a bright knit skirt. Buy Check Suit Blazer $80, Mango

Double Up on Dark Denim



Photo: Imaxtree While denim on denim can be an acquired taste, a darker wash feels more downtown hip and less Canadian tuxedo. You can also recycle the turtleneck from above by layering it underneath the jacket. Buy A.P.C. Brandy denim jacket $252, MATCHESFASHION

Add a Transparent Layer to Your Outerwear



The yellow coat worn by Julia Nobis at Friday’s show was a genius, complicated creation … that cost $4,000. For a more affordable way to get the look, layer a yellow faux-fur coat underneath a transparent jacket. (This also happens to be a useful way to “waterproof” your coat.) This particular coat is nearly sold out but you can also try this colorful Topshop style.

Buy Isaac Mizrahi Transparent Anorak Jacket $30, Amazon

