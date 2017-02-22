Candidate for Arizona Governor Shares Details of Sex Life on Campaign Website

Noah Dyer — who wants to be the Democratic nominee in the 2018 Arizona gubernatorial race — has had group sex, sex with married woman, and recorded sex tapes. And we know all this because he told us.

On his website, a page titled “scandal and controversy” includes the following section delving into the various details of his sex life:

Noah has had both deep and casual sexual experiences with all kinds of women. He is an advocate of open relationships. He’s had group sex and sex with married women. He has sent and received intimate texts and pictures, and occasionally recorded video during sex. Noah has always been forthright with his partners. All of his relationships have been legal and consensual, never coercive, or abusive, and he condemns such behavior. Noah is unapologetic about his sexual choices, and wishes others the same safety and confidence as they express themselves.

Dyer’s forthcoming nature is an attempt to avoid the scandals that have plagued politicians over the years. “It was either put this stuff front and center and talk about it now, or I would build up a bunch of political momentum and have somebody else bring it up and talk about it,” he told the Daily Dot. “Because it’s not hidden. I haven’t been embarrassed about it. I just decided to bring it up now. I am a genuine and honest person, and I want people to know things.”

An understandable effort, sure, but let’s look at some other details we learn about Dyer from his website. In addition to oversharing about his unconventional sex life, Dyer prominently lists his middle name – “Noé” – throughout. He is a “hobby stage hypnotist,” and “has traveled throughout India.” He paints cacti against a sunset background. He “has read the whole text of the Bible, the Quran, The Tao Te Ching, The Book of Mormon, the Bhagavad Gita, and many other holy texts” — in fact, he makes it a point to list every single book he’s ever read as an adult.



Don’t let the lack of ponytail fool you: Dyer is every polyamorous guy you’ve ever met at a party.