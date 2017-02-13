The Latest on the Cut

10 mins ago

Playboy to Return to Nudes, Great News for Everyone Who Reads It for the Nudes

The magazine had previously said they were no longer featuring nude photographs as of March 2016.

14 mins ago

WATCH: This Woman Traced the History of Manspreading Back Centuries

And civilizations.

20 mins ago

These Products Saved My Skin on a 16-Hour Flight

I flew to Taipei and arrived with better skin than I boarded the plane with.

22 mins ago

An Office-Appropriate Outfit That We Want to Emulate

Caroline Issa’s chic Fashion Week look.

25 mins ago

Is the Fashion World Done With Kanye?

After West’s last show — which was delayed for hours and caused models to faint — editors are boycotting Yeezy Season 5.

4:41 p.m.

Brighten a Gray Day With a Furry Yellow Fendi Bag

Day four’s Golden Peacock Award winner.

3:56 p.m.

Where to Buy the Attention-Grabbing Jeans We Saw at Fashion Week

From mom jeans to wide-legged and raw-hemmed.

3:54 p.m.

The Obamas’ Law Professor Thinks Michelle Should’ve Been President

“He was good, but she was better.”

3:20 p.m.

America’s Teens Cut Class to Freeze Outside In Line for Kylie Jenner

A chat with the girls waiting in line for the Kylie Pop-up Shop.

3:09 p.m.

The Difference Between the Red Carpet and the Runway

New collections show why clothes aren’t costumes. Plus, Altuzarra’s Renaissance.

3:03 p.m.

These Women Refuse to Boycott Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line

As retailers back away, the Trump faithful are rallying around the president’s daughter by supporting her brand—some for the first time.

2:33 p.m.

Ivanka Didn’t Want Kellyanne Conway’s Free Commercial

A source said Ivanka “scolded” Conway after her Fox News comments.

2:31 p.m.

Why L.A. May Be Fashion’s Next Big City

The industry seems to be decamping for the West Coast.

2:19 p.m.

Oklahoma Anti-Abortion Lawmaker Says Women Are Merely ‘Hosts’

“What I call them is, is you’re a ‘host.’”

2:11 p.m.

Deal of the Day: A 70 Percent Off Cashmere Turtleneck

The Neiman Marcus cashmere sweater is just $75 right now.

1:52 p.m.

Burger King’s Valentine’s Day 18+ Happy Meals Come With Adult Toys

What food baby?

1:50 p.m.

Justin Trudeau Is Now Part of Ivanka’s Plan to Address Women’s Issues

He met with the president and First Daughter at the White House.

1:42 p.m.

Fashion Week Social-Media Moments From the Cut’s Editors, Day 5

J.Crew’s real models, and the fabulous front row at Altuzarra.

1:37 p.m.

Meet the Talent Agent Who Launched a Thousand Friend Crushes

Garance Doré, Jenni Kayne, and Athena Calderone are all her clients.

12:52 p.m.

How to Reduce Stomach Bloat in One Simple Step

(And still eat the crappy foods you love.)