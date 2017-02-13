An Office-Appropriate Outfit That We Want to Emulate

Caroline Issa is the ultimate inspiration when it comes to great working-woman outfits. She always chooses grown-up clothing, but it never looks plain or boring. Case in point: this red leather coat over a cream turtleneck sweater and knee-length plaid skirt that we consider to be the chicest look from day four of Fashion Week. The colors go together beautifully, with the scarlet coat bringing out the red in her skirt. And although she plays with pattern in the boots, it’s understated and doesn’t compete with the plaid for attention.