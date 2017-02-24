Céline has long been one of the remaining e-commerce holdouts in the luxury world, preferring to sell in brick-and-mortar settings. But that might be changing soon, according to a Women’s Wear Daily report today. After CEO Marco Gobbetti departed for Burberry last month, the house has appointed a replacement, Séverine Merle, who comes from Berluti. According to the piece, the brand is also plotting some other changes — including expanding its footwear and fine-jewelry imprints — and plans to launch its own e-commerce site, which could hit as soon as year’s end. Time to add to your Frame Bag fund.
Céline Might Finally Starting Selling Online
Céline has long been one of the remaining e-commerce holdouts in the luxury world, preferring to sell in brick-and-mortar settings. But that might be changing soon, according to a Women’s Wear Daily report today. After CEO Marco Gobbetti departed for Burberry last month, the house has appointed a replacement, Séverine Merle, who comes from Berluti. According to the piece, the brand is also plotting some other changes — including expanding its footwear and fine-jewelry imprints — and plans to launch its own e-commerce site, which could hit as soon as year’s end. Time to add to your Frame Bag fund.