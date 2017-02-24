Céline Might Finally Starting Selling Online

Photo: DANIELE OBERRAUCH/Imaxtree

Céline has long been one of the remaining e-commerce holdouts in the luxury world, preferring to sell in brick-and-mortar settings. But that might be changing soon, according to a Women’s Wear Daily report today. After CEO Marco Gobbetti departed for Burberry last month, the house has appointed a replacement, Séverine Merle, who comes from Berluti. According to the piece, the brand is also plotting some other changes — including expanding its footwear and fine-jewelry imprints — and plans to launch its own e-commerce site, which could hit as soon as year’s end. Time to add to your Frame Bag fund.

