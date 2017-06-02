The CFDA Is Partnering Up With Planned Parenthood

Photo: CFDA

Fashion sent a strong contingent to the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., post-inauguration, and the industry’s advocacy isn’t ending there. Today, the CFDA announced Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood, a campaign to raise awareness of the organization during this coming New York Fashion Week. They have created bright-pink pins, designed by the Condé Nast Creative Group, which they hope will be worn by designers and models, and which will be distributed to front-row denizens. (CFDA board member Tracy Reese is leading the charge.) Among the 40+ designers participating are DVF, Carolina Herrera, Proenza Schouler, and Narciso Rodriguez.



Each pin will be accompanied by a card listing actions people can take to get involved. The CFDA is encouraging everyone who receives a pin to post their picture to social media using the hashtag #IStandwithPP.

“We know that so many people stand with Planned Parenthood — including designers and entertainers — because they and their loved ones have relied on Planned Parenthood for health care, including life-saving care like cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment and sex education,” Reese said in a statement. “Planned Parenthood is often the only option for this type of care in underserved communities. By creating a visually engaging and fashionable pin, we hope to create an organic social media movement promoting awareness and education.”