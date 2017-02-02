The CFDA Is Not Taking Kanye’s Schedule-Crashing Lying Down

Photo: Getty Images

After all that buildup, Yeezy Season 5 is really happening after all — though not on Roosevelt Island this time. However, the CFDA — which maintains the official New York Fashion Week schedule — is not thrilled that Kanye West did not go through its official channels when scheduling his show, choosing instead to insert himself on the calendar in a slot also occupied by Marchesa.

West has always marched to the beat of his own drummer when it comes to NYFW. The organization’s president and CEO, Steven Kolb, told Women’s Wear Daily that “Once again, [the] CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule … Not going through the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure.” (We’ve reached out to a West rep for a response, and will update this when we hear back.)



Due to what Kolb termed West’s “bad behavior,” the CFDA will not be listing his show on the schedule. (Though, let’s be real, we’re sure everyone will find their way there anyhow.)

