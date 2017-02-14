Chelsea Clinton Was Spotted at Tanya Taylor’s New York Fashion Week Show

Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

While Tiffany Trump was spotted sitting front row at Taoray Wang’s show on Saturday, another (former) First Daughter opted to fly under the radar at New York Fashion Week: Chelsea Clinton, who went virtually unnoticed at Tanya Taylor’s show.

As the Daily Front Row notes, Clinton stealthily slid into the show on Friday with her publicist, while wearing a “nondescript” winter coat and going virtually unnoticed in the crowd. But someone from the Daily Front Row spotted her, and Clinton told the blog that she came out specifically to support her “good friend” Taylor. “This is really my only plan for New York Fashion Week this season — I love seeing people that I love doing things that they love well,” she told the Daily Front Row.

However, when asked how she’s keeping calm nowadays, Clinton offered a sobering response: “I don’t think we have an option to stay calm these days,” she said.