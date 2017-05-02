Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele’s Beyoncé-Inspired Pregnancy Announcement Rules

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Chelsea Peretti is expecting what will undoubtedly be a smart and hilarious baby with husband Jordan Peele. The actress, comedian, and writer posted two Instagram selfies with a visibly pregnant profile Saturday at the Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrored Room exhibit in Los Angeles. No one can resist a selfie in those Infinity Mirrored Rooms! And because Beyoncé’s recent pregnancy announcement and maternity shoot is on everyone’s mind, Peretti jokingly captioned one of her pics, “beyonce schmonce.”

Peretti and Peele, whose terrifying new film Get Out just played at Sundance, eloped in April 2016.



beyonce schmonce A photo posted by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:12pm PST