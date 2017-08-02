Chris Evans and Jenny Slate’s Breakup Proves That Love Is Shell

Photo: BFA; Getty

Less than a year after Jenny Slate took a chance on ol’ Chris Evans, our favorite shell-superhero couple has called it quits.

According to Us Weekly, conflicting schedules were a factor in quashing the burgeoning romance. “It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends,” a source says.

Their onscreen debut, Gifted, hits theaters on April 12, at which point, for a few short hours, we’ll all be able to forget reality and wistfully imagine what might have been.

