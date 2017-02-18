Chrissy Teigen on ‘Underrepresented’ Asian Models and Appropriation

Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Model and queen of Twitter shade Chrissy Teigen offered some real talk about diversity in fashion at the launch party for the Sports Illustrated Swim 2017 issue.

Teigen told E! News, “I want it to be a normal thing to be able to see Asian models, and I think Asian models are really underrepresented in the industry, especially on the runways or in magazines.” She later added, “I personally am not offended by cultural appropriation of any sort because I feel like it does pay homage, but at the same time there are a lot of beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, Asian women that could do the same thing.”

Whether or not this was an indirect commentary on the questionable styling of Karlie Kloss as a geisha in Vogue’s “diversity” issue, it’s a topic that’s been on everyone’s minds during New York Fashion Week, with plenty of brands making political statements during their shows.

Teigen also spoke about the lack of diversity in film, noting, “I think it’s really important to start embracing people…seeing them in roles that are not necessarily ‘That Asian Girl’ or ‘That Asian Boy’… In movies you’re like ‘Oh, this Asian girl is dating this white guy’ — I want that to be normal.”

This isn’t the first time that Teigen has spoken her mind on the issue of diversity; her casual tweet about the diversity (or lack thereof) of the Miss Teen USA pageant last July blew up with over 106,000 retweets.

