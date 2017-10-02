Hands Down, This Show Had the Best Casting at Fashion Week

Photo: Courtesy of Chromat

Chromat consistently has some of the best models of New York Fashion Week. The innovative brand, designed by Becca McCharen-Tran, always features models with a wide range of backgrounds, body types, and gender identities.



McCharen sees no reason why designers can’t dress a range of bodies on the runway. “It’s a matter of whether you choose to use your pattern-making resources for non-straight-size [models],” she told the Cut in 2015. As her fall 2017 show concludes, we decided to showcase this season’s cast and learn a little bit about each model.

