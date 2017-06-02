Coach Is the Latest Brand to Make the Move to Co-ed Shows

Photo: Imaxtree

Yet another designer has made the switch to showing men’s and women’s fashion together. Kenzo, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Vetements have unveiled similar moves recently. And now, according to Women’s Wear Daily, Coach’s show this coming New York Fashion Week will be a co-ed one, a change that will be a permanent one for the brand.

In the past, Coach had shown its menswear line during London Collections: Men. Then, this December, it put on a co-ed event with men’s Fall 2017 and women’s Pre-Fall 2017 shown together for its 75th anniversary. However, the men’s looks for the February 14 show in New York will be “unseen” pieces that were not shown at the December event, per the report.



In addition to cutting men’s-only shows, Coach will now be showing pre-fall and resortwear via lookbook and appointment, not via runway or presentation. It’s in keeping with fashion’s overall mood for simplifying the schedule these days.

