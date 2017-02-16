CoverGirl’s First Spokesman Jokes About Africa Having Ebola

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Dior Beauty

At age 17, James Charles broke barriers last year and became CoverGirl’s first male spokesperson (a CoverBoy, if you will). But today Charles morphed into the cover boy of stupidity by tweeting: “‘I can’t believe we’re going to Africa today omg what if we get Ebola.’ ‘James we’re fine we could’ve gotten it at chipotle last year’….”

I will no longer support your company as long as he's on the campaign. This was stereotypical & degrading to Africa. @COVERGIRL @COVERGIRL pic.twitter.com/RpgMp1lqfg — IG/SC: ParisHeelton (@ImTheBombDotCom) February 16, 2017

If the tweet was a joke, it certainly was a weird one — but that didn’t sway Charles from ardently defending his remarks. He initially blocked tweeters who called out the lunacy of his tone-deaf tweet, Affinity Magazine notes.

Several hours (and likely several frantic emails from CoverGirl) later, Charles removed the tweet and issued an apology, which stated, in short, that he “fucked up.” He also called Africa a country.

A fun fact about South Africa — the country where Charles went — is this: Its last Ebola case was in 1996. Meanwhile, an Ebola case in the U.S. was reported in 2014.