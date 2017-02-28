Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump looked out on to the audience of lawmakers before him as he gave his first address to a joint session of Congress. While the vast majority of those in the room gazing back up at the president were men dressed in their usual, darkly-colored suits, the Democratic women lawmakers in the room sat dressed in stark contrast. Dozens of them, wearing all white, peppered the chamber. It was a nod to the women’s suffrage movement and as a new symbol of unity and championing of women’s rights, the group announced earlier in the day.



“We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women,” Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL), who organized the the lawmakers, said in a statement. “We will not go back.” According to Frankel’s statement, the group intends to continue fighting for women’s rights and the right to live “lives free from fear and violence.” The group also pledges to support the right to reproductive health services like those of Planned Parenthood.



Frankel chairs the House Democratic Women’s Working Group, which includes all 66 Democratic women lawmakers. Judging from photos tweeted out by House members earlier in the day, roughly 40 or so lawmakers dressed in white for the president’s address. Take a look:



Tonight, our Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women's rights -- in spite of a @POTUS who doesn't! pic.twitter.com/kKJpfV5iUE — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017

Keep your eye out tonight as Democratic #WomenWearWhite in support of women’s rights during the #JointSession! pic.twitter.com/4l4TUc79RQ — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 28, 2017