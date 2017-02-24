The Latest on the Cut

19 mins ago

Patrick Starronn the Super Supportive World of Celebrity Makeup Artists

A quick chat with Instagram’s favorite male makeup artist.

5:53 p.m.

See Marina Abramovic’s Greatest Moments in the Art World

Her first extensive monograph comes out next month.

5:30 p.m.

Let Martha Stewart’s Story About Her New Peacock Soothe You

Xanax in blog form.

5:20 p.m.

Designers Agree: Red Is the Color for Fall 2017

It’s more than just a trend, it’s a movement.

5:04 p.m.

People Everywhere Agree That Justin Trudeau Has a Good Butt

An image of the Canadian prime minister’s butt has gone viral.

4:42 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Definitely Hiding His Oscar in This Fanny Pack

What else could be in there?

4:31 p.m.

When Dating Younger Men Becomes a Sexual Crusade

On this week’s podcast: Cindy Gallop reinvented her career so everyone could have better sex.

4:05 p.m.

A Rainbow Elephant Is a Fun Purse

The chicest look from day two of Milan Fashion Week.

3:58 p.m.

Wear Paisley Like This for Spring

The Golden Peacock Award winner from day two of Milan Fashion Week.

3:50 p.m.

Gigi and Bella Hadid Get Rainbow Hair at Versace

A style that looks a little familiar to anyone who spent too much time listening to Avril Lavigne.

3:42 p.m.

Princess Diana Is Having a Resurgence As a Fashion Muse

She’s the subject of a new London exhibit, and her influence is all over the runways.

3:28 p.m.

It Sure Looks Like Diane Kruger Is Dating Norman Reedus Now

The pair was spotted returning from a “romantic road trip.”

2:37 p.m.

Versace Went for Sloganmania Over Logomania at Milan Fashion Week

The clothes were splashed with messages like “equality” and “unity.”

2:21 p.m.

Bella Hadid and Tom Ford Partied This Week

Plus: Lottie Moss, Sienna Miller, Winnie Harlow.

2:19 p.m.

This Company Is Trying to Sell Ivanka Trump–Branded Sanitary Pads

The company’s founder called her a “role model.”

2:16 p.m.

Here Is Something Nice: A Duck Wedding

Duck wedding.

1:31 p.m.

The Wonderful Cat Guys of Kedi Are an Antidote to All the Bad Men in the World

This documentary about the street cats of Istanbul and the men who care for them will warm even the most cynical of hearts.

1:18 p.m.

Someone Paid $2,000 to Provide Us With This Terrible Billboard

It’s still unclear who’s behind it, but a protest will take place underneath on Sunday.

12:56 p.m.

A Georgia Beauty Queen Who Disappeared Years Ago Was Allegedly Murdered

A man was just charged in Tara Grinstead’s mysterious disappearance.

12:44 p.m.

What the Of a Kind Co-founders Can’t Live Without

Erica Cerulo and Claire Mazur’s favorites, from the must-bring travel steamer to the face-transforming eyebrow pencil.