Designers Agree: Red Is the Color for Fall 2017

When more than a handful of designers sent all-red looks down their runways, I felt as though they were speaking to me. Red has always felt like a representation of who I am. It’s vibrant, bold, and more than a color because, let’s be honest, it’s a showstopper. Designers found a way to incorporate the color in monochromatic looks that felt fresh and inspiring even to those who religiously wear head-to-toe black. Max Mara and Fendi reigned supreme, sending down all-red looks featuring luxe coats, sleek dresses, and pantsuits. Scroll through the looks below to see how Ryan Roche, Roksanda Ilincic, Prada, and more made a statement with red.

Max Mara

Fendi

Emporio Armani

Prada

Brock Collection

Jason Wu

Joseph

Osman

Roksanda Ilincic

Ryan Roche

Tod’s

