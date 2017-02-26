The Latest on the Cut

11:18 p.m.

Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Renounces Exclusionary Politics After Oscar Win

“Dividing the world into the “us” and “our enemies” categories creates fear.”

10:59 p.m.

Nicole Kidman Does Not Know How to Clap

What’s happening here?

10:01 p.m.

Emma Stone’s Bold Oscars Lip Was Inspired by a 19th-Century Painter

Her makeup artist explains.

9:23 p.m.

The Best and Weirdest Oscars Beauty Looks

From Halle Berry’s mile-high hair to Emma Stone’s cool-girl lip.

9:19 p.m.

That Jimmy Kimmel Joke About Weight in Hollywood Sounds Kind of Familiar

Hm. Where have we heard this before?

9:16 p.m.

The Best, Worst, and Most Headbanded Looks of the 2017 Oscars

Thus far, the night has declared one clear winner: headbands.

9:09 p.m.

Everyone Realized All at Once That Was Mel Gibson’s Girlfriend, Not His Daughter

Hoo boy.

8:48 p.m.

Celebrities Showed Their Support for the ACLU at the Oscars

Ruth Negga, Busy Phillips and more.

8:30 p.m.

The Young Professional Whose Mom Paid for Her Breast Augmentation

This week’s sex diary.

8:00 p.m.

See Striking Posters Created by a 1970s Feminist Art Collective

A collection of graphic prints from See Red Women’s Workshop.

7:06 p.m.

See All of the Red-Carpet Looks From the 2017 Oscars

Ruth Negga, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep, and more are right here.

4:04 p.m.

This Year’s Oscar Swag Bag Will Help Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor

Not in the way you might think.

3:52 p.m.

This Video Shows 15 of the Most Memorable Oscars Outfits of All Time

Some of the Oscars’ most iconic looks.

2:54 p.m.

Beyoncé and Jay Z Spotted at the Weinstein Company’s Pre-Oscar Dinner Party

Everything was beautiful, and nothing hurt.

12:54 p.m.

Remy Ma Drops Nicki Minaj Diss Track; Nicki Minaj Responds

Things are just getting started.

11:46 a.m.

Behold, Amy Schumer’s Fabulous Alexander McQueen Duvet Coat

The comedian wore a marabou-trimmed duvet coat on her morning coffee run, because why not?

10:05 a.m.

Dolce and Gabbana Put on One of the Most Epic Shows of All Time

People were cheering as Austin Mahone performed.

9:50 a.m.

Watch the Salvatore Ferragamo Livestream

Enjoy!

9:17 a.m.

Watch a Definitive Snapshot of the Past 20 Years of Costume-Design Winners

All in one place.

8:16 a.m.

Meryl Streep Issues Scathing Response to Karl Lagerfeld’s Oscar Dress Comments

Do not come for Meryl.