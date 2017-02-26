Dolce and Gabbana Put On One of the Most Epic Shows Of All Time

Photo: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

After a whimsical Tropico Italiano theme for Spring 2017, Dolce & Gabbana was all about royal love for its Fall 2017 show at Milan Fashion Week. Pop singer Austin Mahone performed “Shake it for Me,” “What About Love?” and other hits while models of all ages walked the leopard-print runway.

The casting was a mix of non-models, including social media star Aimee Song and singer Madison Beer, alongside second-generation celebs like Anais Gallagher, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Rafferty Law, Sofia Richie, Amanda and Jason Harvey, Dylan Lee, Alexandra and Ella Richards, and Corinne Foxx. Pro models like Lucky Blue Smith, Bianca Balti, and Alice and Charlotte Dellal also worked the runway.

The front row included proud parents Jamie Foxx, who yelled “Hey!” at his daughter as she walked by; Pam Anderson, who whipped out a camera to take photos; as well as Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, and Christie Brinkley.

The designs were heavy on royal details like embroidered roses and hearts, tiaras and crowns, as well as ultra-femme lacy dresses, leopard prints, and even robes outfitted with stuffed animal heads. There was also a Bieber tee or two. The show was an all-ages affair, with babies and toddlers being held and tweens walking hand in hand with models. Model Vittoria Cerutti and her mom Francesca Lazzari closed the show.

