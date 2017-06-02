These Super-Sparkly Heels Are a Surprisingly Versatile Spring Wardrobe Addition

This spring, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, known for their black lacy sheaths and tailored suits, are equally inspired by what they perceive as “millennial style”: logo tees, brocade mini-skirts, embroidered denim shorts, shower sandals. And from this marriage of classic Italian drama and youth culture come these spangly leather heels. Measuring in at four inches tall and embellished with multicolor sequins and jeweled buckles, they might be paired with a printed sundress, cropped trousers, or a bedazzled oversize hoodie, depending on your look.