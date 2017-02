Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

What is Valentine’s Day if not a chance to brag about your relationship on social media? Eldest Trump son, Donald Jr., took to Twitter to share the Valentine’s Day towelscape that he had someone else create for wife Vanessa: a giant heart and two swans, strewn with rose petals.

Anyone think @MrsVanessaTrump will buy it if I tell her I did this all by myself for her #valentines day? 😂👌#romance pic.twitter.com/KOnsoF1R8T — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2017

They did need to figure out what to do with all those insufficiently soft Air Force One towels.