Exploring the Streets of New Orleans Pre–Mardi Gras

Photo: Whitney Mitchell



With only a few weeks until Mardi Gras, New Orleans photos will surely be filling our Instagram feeds with beads and Sazeracs galore. This past weekend, photographer Whitney Mitchell showed us the (not-so) calm city before the storm.

Mitchell is a visual artist living and working in New Orleans. By day, Whitney connects and creates strategic partnerships in the New Orleans Health Department to develop equity and access to healthy lifestyle options. By night (and most weekends), Whitney brings life to photo stories and blogging with her travels and friendly connections.

"A girl has got to twirl! #MardiGras is coming and during parade season everyone marching or riding on a float is the outward essence of Tina Turner mixed with Josephine Baker…. and a side of the most powerful caffeine."

"The celebrations never stop. So long as the city breathes, there will be music and quite possibly lots of the best sequins."